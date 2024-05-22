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Transform your look with our expert styling
Transform your look with our expert styling
At Get AT Me Beauty, we've been helping our clients look and feel their best for over 10 years. Our founder, Alan, started in the beauty industry with a vision of creating a space where clients could come to relax and receive top-quality hair care. Today, that vision lives on through our satisfied clientele.
As a seasoned Hair Stylist with nearly a decade of experience, I have refined my expertise in cutting-edge techniques, including Blondes, Balayage, Fantasy colors, and hair extensions (wefts and k-tips). My proficiency in managing diverse hair textures is complemented by two degrees in Trichology and color chemistry, enabling me to conduct in-depth research and collaborate with renowned physicians and premium brands. This synergy ensures that your hair receives unparalleled care and achieves its full potential. My mission is to provide a luxurious, serene, and educational salon experience, empowering you with confidence and radiant hair that reflects your unique beauty. I am dedicated to delivering exceptional care, personalized attention, and unparalleled results, ensuring that you leave my chair feeling transformed and inspired
Cancellations accepted up to 24 hours before the scheduled service. Within 24 hours of the service, cancellations will be charged 50% of the scheduled cost.
1105 Cesar E. Chavez Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92113
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
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Our skilled stylists will help you achieve your dream hair. Whether you're after a new haircut, color, or treatment, we've got you covered. Book now and let's get started!
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