As a seasoned Hair Stylist with nearly a decade of experience, I have refined my expertise in cutting-edge techniques, including Blondes, Balayage, Fantasy colors, and hair extensions (wefts and k-tips). My proficiency in managing diverse hair textures is complemented by two degrees in Trichology and color chemistry, enabling me to conduct in-depth research and collaborate with renowned physicians and premium brands. This synergy ensures that your hair receives unparalleled care and achieves its full potential. My mission is to provide a luxurious, serene, and educational salon experience, empowering you with confidence and radiant hair that reflects your unique beauty. I am dedicated to delivering exceptional care, personalized attention, and unparalleled results, ensuring that you leave my chair feeling transformed and inspired